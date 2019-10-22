Quantcast
Statesville attorney suspended

By: David Donovan October 22, 2019

Kenneth B. Holmes was suspended from the practice of law for five years on Sept. 30. After two years, Holmes may apply for a stay of the remaining portion of the suspension.

