Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Housing settlement includes first decree of its kind, attorneys say (access required)

Housing settlement includes first decree of its kind, attorneys say (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 23, 2019

  A Raleigh woman who was denied an emergency transfer to a new apartment while living in a Raleigh public housing complex has reached a settlement with the Raleigh Housing Authority that includes what attorneys say is the nation’s first federal consent decree that addresses a housing authority’s responsibilities to tenants who are victims of domestic ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo