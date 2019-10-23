Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Jury returns defense verdict in asbestos case (access required)

Jury returns defense verdict in asbestos case (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 23, 2019

A North Carolina federal jury has rejected a man’s claim that the negligence of a gasket maker contributed to the development of his asbestos-related illnesses, according to court documents.  Wade Miller Gore claimed that he experienced occupational exposure to asbestos when he worked from 1971 to 1990 as a carpenter, maintenance worker, and insulator for Daniels ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo