Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / N.C. pirate ship copyright dispute sails before Supreme Court (access required)

N.C. pirate ship copyright dispute sails before Supreme Court (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires October 23, 2019

  A sunken pirate ship off the coast of North Carolina that triggered a copyright dispute with implications for state sovereign immunity will be the subject of oral argument at the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1996, the Queen Anne’s Revenge was discovered off the coast of North Carolina. Originally a French ship, Blackbeard captured the vessel in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo