Witnesses' no-show triggered double jeopardy (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 23, 2019

  The failure of three key prosecution witnesses to show up for a trial necessitated that the charges against the defendant be dismissed rather than having a mistrial declared, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. A unanimous panel held in an Oct. 15 ruling that proceeding with the prosecution would amount to double jeopardy because ...

