North Carolina congressional map for 2020 weighed in court

North Carolina voters asking state judges to block the use of the current congressional district boundaries next year say it’s obvious the lines are illegally tainted by partisan bias favoring Republicans.

A three-judge panel heard arguments on Thursday on the request by plaintiffs in a partisan gerrymandering lawsuit filed last month. The court didn’t rule immediately.

The voters are suing to overturn the map based on a recent ruling by the same three judges, who determined General Assembly districts violated the state constitution. A voters’ attorney said there’s uncontroverted evidence Republican legislators used partisanship to ensure the 2016 maps would elect 10 Republicans in 13 congressional districts.

But the lawyer for GOP lawmakers says it’s too late to redraw the maps five weeks before candidate filing begins.