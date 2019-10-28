Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Municipal / Municipal – Zoning – Conditional Use Permits – Interconnectivity (access required)

Municipal – Zoning – Conditional Use Permits – Interconnectivity (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 28, 2019

Where (1) the respondent-town granted a conditional use permit to petitioner-developer Jubilee Carolina, LLC, to develop a Harris Teeter grocery store, which included connectivity with a neighboring shopping center and (2) the shopping center was then sold to respondent-developer Carolina Beach Development Co. (CBDC), which intended to put a Publix grocery store on the property ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo