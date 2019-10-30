Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / High Point attorney suspended (access required)

High Point attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan October 30, 2019

Robert R. Schoch was Suspended from the practice of law for four years on Oct. 21. After two years, Schoch may apply for a stay of the remaining portion of the suspension.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo