Criminal Discovery of gun was inevitable (access required)

Criminal Discovery of gun was inevitable (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 31, 2019

Although the defendant’s statement admitting possession of a gun was involuntary, his motion to suppress failed because prior to any involuntary admissions, the police believed he possessed a weapon, had probable cause to search the car and would have inevitably found the gun. Background A grand jury indicted Jurother Lee Alston Jr. on counts of possession of ...

