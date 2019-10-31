Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Constitutional – Double Jeopardy – Mistrial – Absent Prosecution Witnesses (access required)

Criminal Practice –  Constitutional – Double Jeopardy – Mistrial – Absent Prosecution Witnesses (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 31, 2019

When the state proceeded with impaneling a jury, despite knowing its subpoenaed witnesses could not be located, the state assumed the risk of defendant’s later plea of double jeopardy. The trial court erred in granting the state’s motion for a mistrial and in subsequently denying defendant’s motion to dismiss on double jeopardy grounds. We reverse the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo