Domestic Relations – Child Support Arrearage – Civil Practice – Contempt – Rule 60 Motion (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 5, 2019

  Even if the trial court’s 2012 contempt order contains legal errors which could have been the bases of a direct appeal if timely brought, the order is not void. Therefore, plaintiff was not entitled to have the order set aside when he filed a motion under N.C. R. Civ. P. 60 in 2018. We affirm the ...

