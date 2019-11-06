Quantcast
Criminal Practice  –  Heroin Trafficking – Weight – Expert Testimony – Jury Instructions – Lesser Included Offense

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 6, 2019

The state presented evidence that the 335 bindles of heroin seized from defendant weighed a total of 4.995 grams; thus, the total exceeded the four-gram threshold for a conviction of trafficking in heroin. Since there was no conflicting evidence, the trial court’s jury instruction—which did not include a charge as to the lesser included offense of heroin possession—was not ...

