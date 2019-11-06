Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Jacksonville attorney disbarred (access required)

Jacksonville attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan November 6, 2019

George L. Collins was disbarred on Oct. 25. There is a pending complaint against Collins in the Disciplinary Hearing Commission alleging that he violated the Rules of Professional Conduct. The nature of the complaint is not specified in the order of disbarment, but Collins surrendered his law license voluntarily.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo