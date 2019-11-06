Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Jury awards $1.76M in bad faith case (access required)

Jury awards $1.76M in bad faith case (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 6, 2019

  A Guilford County jury has awarded $1.76 million to an insurance company which alleged that another insurer bungled a personal injury lawsuit in South Carolina federal court, leading to a $3.76 million mid-trial settlement. The case began with an October 2014 wreck in Marlboro County, South Carolina, in which a 61-year-old man and his wife were ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo