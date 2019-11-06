Lawyers in the News – Nov. 4

Michelle D. Connell and Wesley P. Gelb have joined Fox Rothschild as partners in its Raleigh office. Connell and Gelb will join the firm’s family law practice group and come to the firm from Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton.

Stephanie Gumm has joined Poyner Spruill as a litigation associate in its Raleigh office, where her practice will focus on representing clients in civil and commercial litigation. Prior to joining the firm, Gumm served eight years in the United States Army.

John “Jack” Wright has joined Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog in its Charlotte office as an associate attorney. Wright focuses his practice in the areas of employment and municipal law. Melanie Huffines has joined Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog in its Wilmington office as an associate attorney. Huffines will focus her practice in civil and criminal defense.

Jason S. Kerr has joined Robinson Bradshaw in Charlotte, where he will assist the firm’s fund manager clients with their fund offerings and institutional investor clients with their investment activities. Prior to joining Robinson Bradshaw, Kerr was an attorney for Axiom in New York.

Robinson Bradshaw also announced that Brendan P. Biffany, Demi Lorant Bostian, Monica M. Burks, Chelsea N. Evans, Amanda M. Fannin, Alexa M. Fleming, Matthew G. Lenora, Jared B. Taylor, and Ethan R. White have joined the firm as associates.

Ward and Smith announced that attorneys Stephanie C. Fields, Juliana S. Inman, Xavier D. Lightfoot, Kristin D. Mitcham, Luke C. Tompkins, and Thomas J. Zamadics Jr. have all joined the firm.