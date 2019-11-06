Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Marshall attorney disbarred (access required)

Marshall attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan November 6, 2019

David R. Payne was disbarred on Oct. 25. Payne pleaded guilty and was convicted on Oct. 23 of the federal felony offense of knowingly making false statements for the purpose of influencing an institution whose accounts are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo