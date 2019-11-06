Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Winston Salem attorney reinstated (access required)

Winston Salem attorney reinstated (access required)

By: David Donovan November 6, 2019

Michael Paul Crowe was reinstated to the practice of law on Oct. 22.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo