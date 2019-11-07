Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Constitutional SC stopped from ending Planned Parenthood agreement (access required)

Constitutional SC stopped from ending Planned Parenthood agreement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 7, 2019

Where the Medicaid Act’s free-choice-of provider provision creates a private right enforceable under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and the Medicaid recipient established she would suffer irreparable harm in the absence of a preliminary injunction, South Carolina was stopped from terminating Planned Parenthood’s provider agreement. Background The district court here issued a preliminary injunction in favor of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo