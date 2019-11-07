Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 7, 2019

  Respondent’s younger son, “Tommy,” tested positive for marijuana at birth, and respondent entered an Alford plea to felony negligent child abuse for serious physical injuries sustained by Tommy’s older brother. Respondent appeals the trial court’s termination of her parental rights to Tommy, but her counsel has filed a no-merit brief and respondent has not filed ...

