Home / Top Legal News / Failure to report abuse didn’t make mom accessory (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 7, 2019

  A woman who didn’t report the fact that she had discovered her husband molesting their daughter can’t be found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to the crime, but did obstruct justice when she tried to block law enforcement and social workers access to her daughter, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled ...

