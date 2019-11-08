Quantcast
Parent & Child –  Termination of Parental Rights – Abandonment & Neglect – Incarcerated Father

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 8, 2019

The trial court’s findings don’t support its conclusions that the respondent-father willfully abandoned and neglected his minor daughter. We vacate the order terminating respondent’s parental rights and remand for further proceedings. Abandonment The trial court found that the respondent-father had not had any contact with petitioner (who hopes to adopt “Nancy”) or Nancy, had not visited with Nancy, ...

