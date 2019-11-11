Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Waynesville attorney reprimanded (access required)

Waynesville attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan November 11, 2019

James W. Kirkpatrick was reprimanded on Aug. 7.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo