COA expands equitable subrogation to purchase transactions

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires November 13, 2019

  Equitable subrogation is not limited to refinancings and can apply in the context of purchase transactions, a divided panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. In April 2005, John Wood agreed to purchase real property in Wilmington for $878,000. Alpha Mortgage Corporation agreed to lend Wood $650,000, conditioned upon the loan being used ...

