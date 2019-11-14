Quantcast
Cash-cow scheme ends at $30M tipping point

Cash-cow scheme ends at $30M tipping point

By: Bill Cresenzo November 14, 2019

It was a baffling case of the vanishing bovines. In 2012, the father-and-son duo that owned Franklin Livestock in Franklin County agreed to raise more than 2,000 heads of cattle for the owner of a South Dakota cattle feedlot, who would then fatten them up before sending them to their fate. But the cows never made it ...

