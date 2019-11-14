Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 14, 2019

Defendant was placed on probation pursuant to a deferred prosecution agreement. After defendant’s probation officer reported a probation violation, defendant’s probation was revoked, leaving the state free to pursue prosecution. Since there is no final judgment in this case, defendant was not entitled to appeal the district court’s revocation order to superior court. We affirm the ...

