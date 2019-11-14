Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 14, 2019

The court declines to follow an unpublished opinion that found the prosecutor’s and a prosecution expert’s use of the words “disclose” and “disclosure” amounted to impermissible vouching for a child-victim. We find no plain error in defendant’s conviction of two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and one count of first-degree ...

