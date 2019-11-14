Quantcast
'Suggestive' witness prep didn't taint conviction (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 14, 2019

Although prosecutors may have been improperly suggestive when they showed photos and videos of a shooting suspect to an eyewitness while preparing her to testify, that wasn’t enough to overturn the suspect’s conviction because the witness’ identification originated when she spotted a photo of the suspect on Facebook after seeing him shoot and kill the ...

