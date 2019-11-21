Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / COA: Cooper had power to fire ex-gov’s worker (access required)

COA: Cooper had power to fire ex-gov’s worker (access required)

By: Associated Press November 21, 2019

RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court says there was nothing unlawful about Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration firing an agency spokesman who had served under Cooper’s Republican predecessor. A Court of Appeals panel reversed on Nov. 19 an administrative law judge’s decision that sided with David Prickett, who had worked at the Office of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo