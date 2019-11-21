Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / COA declines to flex “superpower” to grant writs (access required)

COA declines to flex “superpower” to grant writs (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires November 21, 2019

  The North Carolina Court of Appeals has declined to review the denial of a Johnston County man’s motion to suppress evidence, in a decision where a divided panel grappled with seemingly conflicting opinions from prior cases, and the extent of its own power to grant writs to hear appeals. Van Buren Killette Sr. moved to suppress ...

