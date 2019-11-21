Quantcast
By: Associated Press November 21, 2019

PITTSBORO (AP) — A North Carolina county has removed a Confederate statue from a historic courthouse, joining the handful of places around the state where such monuments have come down in recent years despite a law protecting them. Preparations began the night of Nov. 19 to carefully dismantle the statue of a soldier outside the historic ...

