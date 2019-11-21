Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 21, 2019

Where the district court’s conclusions that one party was prevailing and that this case was “exceptional” under the Lanham Act were both rejected, an award of attorneys’ fees was reversed. Background Citi Trends Inc. filed a declaratory judgement action against Coach Inc. and Coach Services Inc. The district court exercised its discretion to decline to take jurisdiction ...

