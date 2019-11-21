Quantcast
Jury awards whistleblower $1.8M in DA scheme case (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 21, 2019

  A Wake County jury has awarded $1.8 million to a former legal assistant who blew the whistle on the former Caswell and Rockingham counties district attorneys who hired each other’s wives to work in their respective offices, a scheme that destroyed their legal careers. The jury ordered the state of North Carolina to pay Debra Halbrook, ...

