Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Exhibit celebrates 200 years of the N.C. Supreme Court  (access required)

Exhibit celebrates 200 years of the N.C. Supreme Court  (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 22, 2019

From John Louis Taylor, the first person to serve as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, to Cheri Beasley, the first African-American woman to fill the same role, a new exhibit at the N.C. Museum of History charts the progress and evolution of state’s highest court over its 200 year history. “Law and Justice: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo