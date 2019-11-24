Quantcast
Tort/Negligence  – Medical Records – False Entries – First Impression – NIED – Defamation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 24, 2019

  In a matter of first impression, the court holds that the plaintiff-patient’s complaint sufficiently pleads the defendant-medical care providers’ duty of care because it notifies defendants that she plans to use HIPAA and defendants’ own privacy policy to establish their duty to act reasonably in response to her request to remove an erroneously entered diagnosis ...

