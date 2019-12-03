Quantcast
60-to-zero tractor-trailer crash results in $1M settlement (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 3, 2019

  A woman who was a passenger in vehicle stopped in traffic that was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer traveling 60 mph has reached a $1 million confidential settlement with the at-fault driver’s insurance company, her attorney reports. Arlene Auger of Auger & Auger in Charlotte reports that her client, whose name was withheld pursuant to a confidentiality ...

