Chicago attorney suspended in North Carolina (access required)

Chicago attorney suspended in North Carolina (access required)

By: David Donovan December 4, 2019

Parker Russell Himes was suspended on Nov. 14 until the conclusion of all disciplinary proceedings against him. On Oct. 18, 2018, Himes pleaded guilty to two felony counts of obtaining controlled substances by fraud or forgery and five felony counts of attempting to obtain controlled substances by fraud or forgery.

