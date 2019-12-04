Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / COA revives verdict against trucking biz in fraud case (access required)

COA revives verdict against trucking biz in fraud case (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires December 4, 2019

  A Forsyth County jury’s seemingly contradictory $450,000 verdict against a trucking company has been stitched back together by the North Carolina Court of Appeals, which overruled a trial judge’s decision to grant a motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict (JNOV) after the appeals court concluded that a lengthy verdict sheet could be interpreted so as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo