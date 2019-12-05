Quantcast
Attorney's 'waffling' warning was ineffective (access required)

Attorney’s ‘waffling’ warning was ineffective (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 5, 2019

  A man who faces deportation after pleading guilty to drug charges received ineffective assistance of counsel because his attorney told him that he “may” be deported as a result of the plea even though federal law mandates removal for such a conviction, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. The court remanded the case ...

