Immigration – Appeal dismissed as premature (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 5, 2019

Where the Board of Immigration Appeals, or BIA, remands a case to the immigration judge for background checks, the court joins the majority of circuits in holding the BIA’s decision is not a final order of removal for purposes of judicial review. Background Petitioner Cyrille Nazaire Kouambo, a citizen of the Central African Republic, or CAR, seeks ...

