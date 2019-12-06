Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Consent – Conflicting Evidence (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Consent – Conflicting Evidence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 6, 2019

  Defendant testified that (1) a sheriff’s lieutenant asked her three times if he could search her car and purse, (2) she declined twice, and (3) she only consented to the search after the lieutenant threatened to take her away in handcuffs, but the lieutenant testified that he asked defendant for consent one time and defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo