Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Constitutional – Career Status Law – Non-Exempt Designation (access required)

Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Constitutional – Career Status Law – Non-Exempt Designation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 6, 2019

The Career Status Law, former G.S. § 126-5(d)(2c), which was passed after Governor Cooper’s election, has been deemed unconstitutional; moreover, it would not have governed petitioner’s career status in any event. Just before leaving office, Governor McCrory changed petitioner’s status from exempt (from the State Human Resources Act) to non-exempt. Petitioner was not entitled to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo