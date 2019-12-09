Quantcast
Charlotte attorney finishes Top 10 in Miss Universe

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 9, 2019

Cheslie Kryst, the Charlotte attorney is who is the reigning Miss USA, finished among the top ten in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant in Atlanta on Dec. 9. 90 women competed in the Miss Universe event (as in past years, all of the contestants hailed from Earth), and Kryst was eliminated when the finalists were winnowed ...

