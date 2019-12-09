Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  DWI – Evidence – Dash Cam Footage – Destruction (access required)

Criminal Practice –  DWI – Evidence – Dash Cam Footage – Destruction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 9, 2019

Despite defendant’s discovery request to the prosecutor, the Highway Patrol followed its usual procedure and destroyed dash camera footage of a state trooper’s traffic stop of defendant. There is no record of what was on the footage, so the footage was only potentially useful to defendant. Because the dash camera footage was not exculpatory but ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo