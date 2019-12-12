Quantcast
Constitutional – Maryland ad disclosure law violates First Amendment (access required)

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter December 12, 2019

Where a Maryland law requires newspapers and other media platforms to publish certain information about the political ads they carry and retain that information for inspection, the law violates the First Amendment under either strict or exacting scrutiny. Background A Maryland law requires newspapers, among other platforms, to publish on their websites, as well as retain for ...

