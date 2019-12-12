Quantcast
Constitutional –  Separation of Powers – Federal Block Grants – First Impression – Legislative Appropriation

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 12, 2019

  Block grants made by Congress identify the state as the beneficiary of the funds, and they do not prohibit their appropriation by our General Assembly—the government branch that wields exclusive constitutional authority over the state’s purse. The General Assembly’s block grant appropriations are constitutional as applied. We affirm judgment on the pleadings for defendants. In the budget ...

