Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal – Lack of sentencing rationale requires remand (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 12, 2019

Although the government did not challenge as procedurally unreasonable the downward departure of a sentence given to a man who pleaded guilty to assault for repeatedly injuring his infant son, the court was nevertheless required to analyze procedural reasonableness, which it did not. Where there is a significant departure from the advisory sentencing range without ...

