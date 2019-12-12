Quantcast
Criminal – Prisoner's rights might have been violated (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 12, 2019

Where the prison denied an inmate the ability to attend religious services or wear a beard of a certain length as a means of incentivizing him to improve his conduct, it may have violated his rights under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or RLUIPA, and the First Amendment. Background Alfonza Greenhill, an inmate at ...

