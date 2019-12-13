Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Schools & School Boards –  Charter School – False Claims Act – Sovereign Immunity – Public Official Immunity (access required)

Schools & School Boards –  Charter School – False Claims Act – Sovereign Immunity – Public Official Immunity (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 13, 2019

  Since a charter school is an extension of the state, a charter school is not a “person” subject to liability under the North Carolina False Claims Act. We reverse the trial court’s denial of the defendant-charter school’s motion to dismiss. We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendant Hall’s motion to dismiss. The defendant-charter school greatly overestimated ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo