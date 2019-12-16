Quantcast
Tyrey named district judge in Guilford (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 16, 2019

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointment Marc Tyrey to serve as a district court judge in Guilford County, the governor’s office announced on Dec. 11. Tyrey will fill the vacancy created by the passing of Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell. Tyrey will serve as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 18, which is coterminous with ...

