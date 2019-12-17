Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / $3.5M settlement for wreck that killed family of 3 (access required)

$3.5M settlement for wreck that killed family of 3 (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 17, 2019

The family of a mother, her son, and her daughter-in-law who were all killed after a driver illegally passed a bicyclist and hit their car head-on has reached a $3.5 million pre-suit settlement with the at-fault driver, the family’s attorney reports.  Steven Fox and Mallory Horne of Teague Rotenstreich Stanaland Fox & Holt in Greensboro said ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo